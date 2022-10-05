House of the Dragon’s darker scenes defended by HBO Max

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you’re probably watching the new spin-off TV series House of the Dragon. And if you’re watching House of the Dragon, you’re probably one of the many viewers who had trouble actually seeing what the hell was going on in House of the Dragon episode 7.

Not for the first time, there have been complaints about how dark the fantasy series can be. We’re not talking about how the show goes to pretty grim places in terms of graphic violence and incestual relationships. No, we mean literally, some scenes are so dark you can’t actually see what’s happening.

Well, it seems representatives from the streaming service HBO Max have an answer for fans who are unhappy with the lighting on the historical drama series, as the company tweeted a response to a fan to explain.

Twitter user Zephyr757 tweeted: “I’m gonna need HBO Max to issue a written apology for literally a whole episode of black screen of House of the Dragon. This is ridiculous.”

The official HBO Max account then replied: “We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision.”

So, if you’re pissed about the dark scenes, at least you know that’s how it was meant to be, and not a fault of your settings. Not much consolation if you’re squinting, really, is it?

