All the House of the Dragon cast set to be replaced by older actors

Game of Thrones was (for the most part) a slow-burn series that spent ages developing its characters, building its world, and seeding its mysteries. Its prequel, however, House of the Dragon, is handling things a little differently.

The fantasy series is less of a slow-burning candle and more a raging inferno burning through its story quicker than a dragon burns through… well, anything. As such entire years can slip by between episodes, and this presents the TV series with a rather unique problem, the age of its cast.

You see, a different wig and some makeup can make the adult cast look like they’ve aged a decade or so, but for the younger actors, that isn’t going to cut it. So it’s with some degree of sadness that we have to say goodbye to some of the show’s brightest young stars. And with the biggest time jump yet happening between episodes 5 and 6, that time is now. Here’s all of the House of the Dragon cast set to be replaced by older actors.

Which members of the House of the Dragon cast are being recast?

Savannah Steyn as Laena Velaryon

Savannah Steyn only played Laena Velaryon – the daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen – once, in episode 5, and she’s already done. Laena appeared at Rhaenyra’s wedding feast, where she was eyeing up Daemon Targaryen.

Next time we see Laena where she’ll be played by Nanna Blondell, who last starred in the Marvel movie Black Widow. We wish we could say Laena had happy days ahead of her but let’s just say her decision to court Daemon goes as well as you’d expect.

Theo Nate as Laenor Velaryon

Laena isn’t the only Velaryon getting a facelift. Theo Nate got two appearances as Laenor – Corlys and Rhaenys oldest child – but time, like the tide, is inevitable. Next time we see Laenor, he’ll be married to Rhaenyra, and he’ll be played by John Macmillan.

Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower

Not even the Queen of Westeros is spared from the casting director’s axe. Emily Carey, who played Alicent Hightower, the second wife of King Viserys, since the first episode, is being replaced.

Manchester’s own Olivia Cooke, who you may remember from the Steven Spielberg movie Ready Player One, will play Queen Alicent as she plots to put her son on the Iron Throne.

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra Targaryen may have been named heir to the king; however, Milly Alcock, who’s played the princess since the first episode, will never sit on the Iron Throne.

Instead, Emma D’Arcy will take on the role and lead the Blacks into the Targaryen civil war. D’Arcy is probably best known for playing Astrid in the comedy series Truth Seekers.