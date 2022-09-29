Elizabeth Olsen shoots down House of the Dragon season 2 rumours

We all know that dream-casting or fan-casting can be rampant on social media, and that it’s starting to bleed into actual movies more and more – Hello John Krasinski as Reed Richards. For some reason, a rumour has started that Elizabeth Olsen – who of course plays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU – will be joining the cast of House of the Dragon, the Games of Thrones spin-off.

Olsen was recently asked about it by Entertainment Weekly at a red carpet event, and she was mystified. The reporter asks, “I know you’re a big Game of Thrones fan, you actually auditioned to be Khaleesi (played by Emilia Clarke) I believe?” Olsen responds; “Oh yeah, way back when.”

Olsen was then told that social media would love to see her in the Game of Thrones ‘wheelhouse,’ whether it’s in House of the Dragon or another spin-off. Olsen responded; “I don’t know how rumours like that get started and people think they’re legitimate.” She goes on to say that she heard it was announced by someone with a blue check. But Olsen says; “I’ve never heard of such a thing.”

When she’s pushed to say whether she’s intrigued by the Game of Thrones world, Olsen answers; “Sure, anything that’s worth telling. That’s a good story, that’s innovative, that has great characters. Yeah, sure.”

It seems unlikely that with her Marvel commitments, that Olsen would would sign on for a potentially long-running series like House of the Dragon.

