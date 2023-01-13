Bella Ramsey found out about her Game of Thrones death from her mom

Bella Ramsey loving filming the death of her Game of Thrones character, but she was informed of the fantasy series twist in a funny way

Bella Ramsey in Game of Thrones

Published:

Game of Thrones

There are a lot of good deaths in fantasy series Game of Thrones. Like, a lot. But one of the better exits for a Game of Thrones character was Lyanna Mormont, died battling the White Walkers to the bitter end.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bella Ramsey, who played Lyanna, explained that she thoroughly enjoyed putting together that whole scene. “There’s like a giant robotic claw and a green screen,” she remembers. “It’s programmed to shake me around. I was like twenty foot up in the air, they had to throw the blood up to me so I could do it myself.”

Production wound up giving her a bottle of blood for different takes, because she’d swallow it if holding it in her mouth from the ground. Basically, there was a lot of blood, and that’s always fun in filmmaking.

Ramsey dispels the rumour that people got a personal phone call if they were going to be killed off. “I didn’t get a phone call,” she recalls. “Actually my mum read it first. I woke up in the morning and she said: ‘You die.’ But I was happy to.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Hearing you’re going to pass away is surely an odd way to be greeted by your parents, but if you’re part of Westeros, maybe it’s to be expected. Ramsey currently starts in horror series The Last of Us, as Ellie a young woman who’s being escorted across dystopian American by Pedro Pascal’s Joel. We call it a “near-perfect” adaptation of the videogame in our The Last of Us review.

For more on that show, have a look at our guide to The Last of Us zombies. If you’d like to return to the seven kingdoms, peruse our piece on the House of the Dragon season 2 release date.

More from The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.