You can actually camp at Friday the 13th’s Crystal Lake

Good news, horror movie fans! If you ever wanted to live out your slasher movie fantasy (minus all the death), you have a place to go to. A company called Crystal Lake Tours celebrates the Friday 13th movies by holding events at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in New Jersey – the primary filming location of the horror-action movie Friday the 13th, Part 1. That’s right folks; you can actually camp at Jason Voorhees‘s famed hunting grounds.

For fans unfamiliar with the famous horror series featuring our favourite hockey-masked serial killer, Camp Crystal Lake is the home to Jason Voorhees – the iconic big baddie of the Friday the 13th movies. The backstory of the camp says that a young Jason was bullied by other children and was one day thrown into the lake. Unable to swim, Jason drowned in 1957 and has been haunting the camp and taking revenge on every living soul, enjoying it ever since.

Luckily, Crystal Lake Tours doesn’t offer any murder in its package. Instead, according to the company’s website, those who buy a ticket for the Jason-themed event will experience “guided tours, canoeing excursions, celebrity reunions, movie screenings and more.”

Sounds like the perfect horror fan getaway, right? If you want to sign onto the Crystal Lake Tour experience, unfortunately, you are out of luck for 2022 as tours for this year are already over. However, fear not; you can sign up for their 2023 ticket waiting list and get notified as soon as tickets for the next spooky season become available.

If you are after more slasher icons, here are our guides to the backstories and powers of Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger