Frasier reboot will “honour” fan-favourite John Mahoney

Kelsey Grammer has promised that the upcoming Frasier reboot will pay tribute to actor John Mahoney. Mahoney played Martin Crane, Frasier and Nile’s more grounded father who was widely beloved by fans of the comedy series.

“[Mahoney’s] loss is and was devastating and must be given the proper attention in honour of the extraordinary man he was and the contribution he made to the show and to the acting profession,” Grammer told Fox News. “We will most certainly be honouring him according to his merit. A man of merit he remains to this day.”

“John was a kind man, and the world cannot afford to lose a kind man at any time,” Grammer finished. Maher passed away in February 2018 due to complications from throat cancer.

Maher isn’t the only member of the original cast who won’t be returning for the TV series. David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles has declined to appear in the show. Speaking to People, Grammer explained Pierce’s reasoning.

“For a while, we were going to try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast,” Grammer said. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”

Despite the original cast’s reluctance to return, Grammer says he’s excited about the show. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” he said. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

If you’re looking forward to the Frasier reboot, check out our guide to the best comedy movies, or if you’re looking for something more serious, we have a list of the best drama series.