For All Mankind season 3 trailer teases the race to Mars

A trailer for season 3 of Apple TV‘s For All Mankind has been released, which reveals the challenges of trying to colonise Mars…in 1995. Set to Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, the trailer shows a “three-way race to Mars,” with NASA now having a private company to compete with, as well as the Russians. Season 3 begins on June 10.

The trailer begins with “there’s a primal urge in all of us – to explore.” Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi), who represents the company Helios says, “some say private citizens have no business in space exploration – I emphatically disagree.” Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) says; “we have a historic opportunity – the first mission to Mars.”

A TV newsreader is heard saying; “NASA is joining Helios and the Soviets … a three-way race to Mars.” Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) says; “We’re not gonna come in second place again – to anyone.” Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu) says; “We’re talking about discovering life on another planet. It’ll change our concept of who we are. Where we’re going.”

The title of the show being For All Mankind is clearly ironic, as Dev Ayesa says; “being first is what it’s all about” and the nations or companies obviously care about who can claim Mars as their own, at the exclusion of others. It appears that once the various teams are on Mars, there’s a battle to find water.

Some of the actors on For All Mankind have been playing their characters across several decades now, so the grey wigs and stick-on wrinkles have been pulled out.

You can watch the trailer for season 3 below;

