Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer invites us to Freddy Fazbear’s party

The full Five Nights At Freddy’s movie trailer has arrived, teasing a spooky old time indeed. Fives Nights at Freddy’s is among the most anticipated new movies of the year, if only for how long fans have been waiting for the adaptation.

The trailer for the horror movie covers all the bases: Mike (Josh Hutcherson) takes on a job as a security guard at a decaying restaurant and leisureplex, whose animatronics are actually murder machines. Thus, he has to survive the night, and save anyone else that gets close, others Freddy Fazbear will go full slasher movie on them.

A simple premise, lifted straight from the horror game, and given life by director Emma Tammi. Five Nights at Freddy’s has suffer numerous delays, so it’s almost surreal to see the video game movie in motion.

You can watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer here:

Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson, and more fill out the cast. Blumhouse produces the monster movie, and the Five Nights at Freddy’s release date being so close to Halloween seems perfect for such a picture.

