Does Five Nights at Freddy’s have a post-credit scene?

Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the most anticipated horror movies in recent years. Here's what you need to know on if there's a FNAF post-credit scene.

Five Nights at Freddy's post-credit scene: Matthew Lillard
Is there a Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits scene? The inevitable success of the upcoming horror movie may open the door for an animatronic, spooky sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (or whatever it will end up being called) will have plenty of material to draw from if it continues to expand the lore of the video game series. So, excited fans are eager to know if the new movie has a post-credits scene that hints toward the future.

Does Five Nights at Freddy’s have a post-credits scene?

Five Nights at Freddy’s does have a post-credits scene.

If you’re invested in this world of jump scares and terrifying teddy bears you’ll have to stick around to catch it because we won’t be spoiling the contents of the post-credits scene for you. Like all the best horror movies, you’ll want to go into every moment in Five Nights at Freddy’s not knowing what to expect, and the same is true for the post-credits scene.

