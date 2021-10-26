Final Destination 6 gets new writer

It’s been ten years since we saw the last entry in the Final Destination movies, Final Destination 5. However, fans can now look forward to a new horror movie for the deadly franchise after the long wait. According to Deadline, Lori Evans Taylor – who is producing, writing, and directing Bed Rest – is “currently writing” the script for Final Destination 6.

Final destination creator, Jeffrey Reddick, revealed that a new movie for the spooky series was in the works in November 2020. In his tweet, he assured fans that despite some Covid-19 related delays, Final Destination 6 was on track and definitely in development. “They were developing another Final Destination until Covid hit,” he wrote. “They’ll pick it back up once the business starts back up.”

Currently, not much is known about the project, except that it will focus on a group of first responders and that it will be set in the same world as its predecessors in the franchise. Despite details being kept under wraps, thanks to Deadline’s article about the thriller movie Bed Rest, we now have an exciting piece of information about the production status of Final Destination 6.

“Taylor is currently writing Final Destination 6,” the publication reports. “Other recent writing credits include I Am Still Alive, starring and produced by Ben Affleck, the 21 Laps-produced I-5, and Small Price To Pay.” Taylor’s new writing credit comes as a surprise. Previously, New Line Cinema was considering bringing Saw sequel co-writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan on board to pen the script for the new Final Destination.

It’s not over. They were developing another #FinalDestination until Covid hit. They’ll pick it back up once the business starts back up. https://t.co/yEKz5SwG1o — Jeffrey Reddick 🌈👻 (@JeffreyaReddick) November 22, 2020

We are curious to see what Taylor can bring to the popular franchise, as Final Destination 6 will be her career’s first actual horror movie. There is no firm release date for the next instalment of the Final Destination series. However, the film is expected to drop sometime in 2022.

