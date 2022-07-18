New Fear Street movies reportedly coming from Netflix

It seems we could be getting more of a certain Netflix horror movie property. R L Stine, author of the Fear Street books, has said he’s heard more instalments are in the offing, and Bloody Disgusting has corroborated that belief.

Speaking to Yahoo!, Stine revealed that there’s been mention of more Fear Street coming together. “I hear rumours about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer,” he said. “Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!'”

Bloody Disgusting states that what Stine’s heard is true, and in fact, more Fear Street pictures are “very deep into development” at Netflix. The site couldn’t reveal any other details, so we don’t know in what form the next glut of Fear Still films could take, but still, it’s exciting to hear that we could be heading back for more slashers sometime soon.

Fear Street is a trilogy of horror movies released in 2021 overseen by Leigh Janiak. They follow a group of teenagers in Shadyside who become victim of a curse that’s existed for centuries.

Each chapter takes place in a different year, first 1994, then 1978 and 1666, all tying together for one cohesive narrative. They were released one week after another, a different rollout from the normal Netflix plan. We haven’t heard anything official about getting other sequels, though Fear Street: 1666 left the door open.

