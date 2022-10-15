Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot

Fate: The Winx saga season 3 release date. Fate: The Winx Saga is the teen drama series that took steaming service Netflix by storm. The series grew a huge fanbase thanks to its popularity among teen audiences, who have embraced the series’ cast of characters, and its sense of fun.

The live-action TV series is is semi-adapted from the animated series Winx Club, and takes characters from the the original series too. However, Fate: The Winx Saga has also defined itself in its own right, and has become enormously popular. So, everyone wants to see the next season of Fate: The Winx club, and the next adventure. But what is the Fate: The Winx saga season 3 release date?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 release date speculation

Unfortunately for fans of Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 does not have a release date. In fact, it hasn’t even been officially confirmed that there will be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 3.

This raises the prospect Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 might not ever get made at all. For fans, that could be a scary thought, because season two ended on a cliff-hanger.

However, due to the popularity of the kids fantasy series, it would seem like Netflix will get around to greenlighting Fate the Winx saga season 3 eventually. As we’re now nearly at the end of 2022 and have had no announcements, it’s likely that the earliest Fate: The Winx saga would begin filming if it were to return is in 2023. This means, it’s highly unlikely that Fate: The Winx saga would release before 2024, at the earliest.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 cast speculation

Because Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 hasn’t even been announced, there have been no casting announcements. However, this won’t stop us from doing some good, old fashioned speculation.

Essentially, everyone who didn’t die stands a good chance at returning. So, that means that Eve Best as Farah Dowling probably won’t return, and nor will Miranda Richardson as Rosalind Hale, or Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian Valtor, or Sadie Soverall as Beatrix.

Other than that, the main cast is sure to return should there be a Fate: The Wins saga season 3, as well as a lot of the recurring supporting characters. There will probably be new character added too, which means new cast members.

The cast for Fate: The Winx saga season 3 will may include:

Abigail Cowen

Hannah van der Westhuysen

Precious Mustapha

Eliot Salt

Elisha Applebaum

Freddie Thorp

Robert James-Collier

Theo Graham

Jacob Dudman

Danny Griffin

Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 plot speculation

Thankfully, there’s plenty to speculate on about Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 plot because season 2 ended on such a huge cliff hanger. Fate: The Winx saga season 2 ended with lots of big plot points.

Musa’s powers are restored after the death of Sebastian; the Blood Witches flee after his death; Bloom travels through the Realm of Darkness conduit and discovers her birth mother; and The Shadow reappears at the graveyard.

That’s a lot, and it leaves many open avenues for the Fate: The Winx saga season 3 plot. The big one is what Bloom will decide to do with the knowledge of her birth mothers. That could fundamentally change some of the dynamics that are currently in play with the series.

In addition, Aisha and Stella will be coming to terms with their new powers. This comes after they managed to achieve their higher fairy transformations. Those two plot points alone are enough for Fate: The Winx saga season 3 to be cracking on with, and leaves plenty of opportunity for an exciting plot.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 trailer speculation

There is no trailer for Fate: The Winx saga. This is because the series hasn’t started filming yet. Until Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 is officially announced, and then starts filming, we’re a long way off from a Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 trailer.

