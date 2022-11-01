Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 cancelled by Netflix

Bad news for fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga, despite the second season ending on a cliffhanger, there is to be no season three. Season two of the fantasy series was released on Netflix in mid-September 2022, and that’s going to be all we see from Bloom and her fairy friends.

According to Netflix’s own figures, Fate: The Winx Saga was a big success. The six-episode first season debuted on Netflix in January 2021 and was watched by 57 million subscribers in the first 28 days of its release. The second season was watched for 49 million hours and was number one in 76 countries in its first two days of release.

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows, even when they are apparently successful. The YA sector seems particularly hard-hit with popular shows such as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, I Am Not Okay With This, Cursed, and The Baby-Sitters Club all being cancelled. Netflix is currently experiencing financial difficulties and is trying different cost-saving measures, including clamping down on password-sharing and introducing advertising.

Fate: The Winx Saga was an adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club from the mid-2000s. It starred Abigail Cowen as Bloom, who discovers she is a fairy with fire powers, and enrolls at a magical boarding school in the Otherworld called Alfea. With the help of her new fairy friends, who all have different powers, Bloom starts to learn more about her past. Meanwhile, ancient creatures called the Burned Ones return to the Otherworld and threaten everyone at Alfea.

Season two ended with Bloom traveling through the Realm of Darkness conduit and discovering her birth mother. There were many other plot threads that could have been picked up in season three. It’s a shame for the fans to not get closure for characters they’re invested in.

