Fan favourite Fast and Furious actor just directed a horror movie

Han in such a beloved character in the Fast and Furious franchise, he was brought back from the dead after fans campaigned for his return. When Justin Lin came on board as director of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, he centred the story around Han (played by Sung Kang), and the following three films, which were actually prequels.

Han supposedly dies in Tokyo Drift at the hands of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. So when the Fast franchise’s timeline reset, Sung Kang couldn’t be in the seventh or eighth installments, which Lin did not direct. When Lin returned for Fast 9, he wanted to bring Kang back too, so it turns out that Han was not dead after all.

And now, after years of tearing up in the streets in his orange Mazda, Kang is branching out into directing. You may expect it to be an action movie, but he’s actually decided to take a detour into the horror movie arena. “I didn’t want to do something really heavy,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think a lot of people expected, because of my association to these big blockbuster action movies, that I would do some action film.”

Shaky Shivers is set in the 1990s, and centres on two young women, who are ice cream shop employees stranded at an abandoned camp. A book of magical spells puts them in contact with a number of classic movie creatures.

Kang had to cope with the challenges of making a movie during the pandemic. “Even when things are going crazy and department heads are stressed out, I would always step back and go, ‘You know what, it’s just a movie,'” says Kang, adding he took strength from “the whole ethos of us as dreamers all coming together, spending five weeks together at a summer camp.”

Check out our guide to the best monster movies.