Rita Moreno joins Fast 10 cast as Dom’s grandmother

The Fast Family continues to grow and the generations extend both ways. The latest addition to the cast of Fast X is none other than Anita herself – West Side Story’s Rita Moreno. She has been cast as Dom’s Grandmother and Vin Diesel posted a little video on Instagram to make the announcement.

Diesel says; “It has been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here, playing my Grandmother makes my soul smile. I am so blessed.” Rita Moreno says; “I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here and the answer is – yes, I’ll do it! And not only do it, I’m tickled, I am so thrilled. This is going to be such fun.”

Diesel says; “Thank you so much, I love you” and Michelle Rodriguez says; “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!” At the age of 90, Moreno proves that there’s no age limit on being fast, or indeed furious. The caption next to Diesel’s post indicates that it is Week 6 of filming, which means that production is ploughing ahead.

Justin Lin left the production after around two weeks of filming and while it was never officially confirmed, it appears as though The Transporter director Louis Letterier has quietly taken over the reins. Diesel has been regularly updating his Instagram with videos and photos, featuring different cast-members such as new additions Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Fast X is supposed to form the first half of a two-part conclusion to the long-running franchise, although Lin leaving could potentially change things. Who knows how Universal will manage to up the ante enough to make for a satisfyingly bombastic conclusion, but they sure will be looking to explode everything in sight.

