Charlize Theron shares first images from Fast X

We had our first look at Fast and Furious 10 courtesy of Charlize Theron’s Instagram. Theron, who plays the Fast and Furious character Cypher, posted the two black and white photos on April 23 along with the caption, “She’s back, baby.”

The first picture shows Theron (or Cypher, if you prefer) standing against a wall flanked by two men in body armour, both of whom are looking slightly for wear. The second photo, meanwhile, is a behind the scenes shot where Theron appears to be deep in concentration – she’s either trying to learn lines or working out how to kill Vin Diesel; we can’t tell, but it’s definitely one of those two options.

Vin Diesel celebrated the start of filming – which began on April 21 – with a post on social media announcing the action movie’s official title, Fast X. Directed by Justin Lin, Fast X and its sequel will finally bring the Fast and Furious saga to a close. What will happen to Dom Toretto and his family of adrenaline junkies? Well, that’s a trade secret.

While Diesel’s keeping schtum about exact plot details, he’s made no secret of his ambitions for the concluding chapters of the fast saga.

“[I’m] inspired to attempt to make the best movie that’s ever been made as the finale, the two-part finale,” Diesel told UNILAD. “I feel grateful, I feel blessed, sometimes I feel in pure disbelief, but I feel so deeply inspired. I just wanna make the world proud with the finale, and most importantly, I want to make Pablo [Walker] proud with the finale.”

Only time will tell if Diesel will menage his goal, but he’s not gone far wrong so far. If you like driving quickly and angrily then check out our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order.