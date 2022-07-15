Dwayne Johnson’s dog has a Fast and Furious cameo

We all know nepotism babies can be a bit of a problem in Hollywood, but we’re willing to make an exception for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s French Bulldog making a cameo in the 2019 Fast and Furious movie Hobbs and Shaw. As the man himself put it in an Instagram post at the time, “Nepotism shmepotism.”

“As producer of Hobbs and Shaw, I thought it was the right thing to do to actually cast my French Bulldog in our movie,” Johnson explained in an Instagram post at the time. “Three years ago, we brought puppy Hobbs and his baby brother, Brutus home to become our ohana.”

“Sadly, we lost puppy Brutus a few months later. Broke our hearts, but this little beast Hobbs goes on to live his best life daily and I’m quite proud of his performance in our movie.” He added that Hobbs was a giving co-star, and even left a gift to people on set in the form of a “steaming 3-curler” poop.

In a video accompanying the post, which came straight from the set of the thriller movie, Johnson added that Hobbs was the “biggest star” of the action movie. He recalled, “I talked to Hobbs, I said, ‘You want to be in the movie?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in the movie. Just make sure you give me a whole bunch of buffalo’.”

Describing Hobbs as a “spoiled movie star,” Johnson revealed that Hobbs, like his owner, “has a way with the ladies.” But there were a few differences between the pair, however. “Unlike his owner, he was professional,” he said. “Unlike his owner, he listened to the director. Unlike his owner, he brought it today. He did a great job [..] He knows what he wants.”

Ultimately, Hobbs is an “awesome dog with a big ol’ heart,” Johnson added. “And at the end of the day, just like the character, Hobbs is one badass son of a bitch.”

The question is, will we see the return of Hobbs (the dog) in Fast X?