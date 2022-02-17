Fargo renewed for season 5

The critically-acclaimed anthology crime thriller series Fargo has been renewed for a fifth season, which will be set in 2019. The media release teases “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” It looks like it will continue the darkly comedic tone of the previous seasons and the movie.

Noah Hawley’s Fargo series is a spin-off of the Coen Brothers 1996 film, for which Frances McDormand won the Best Actress Oscar. The series is set in Minnesota, the Dakotas and Missouri and moves back-and-forth in time, with a different cast each season.

The first season was set in the mid-2000s and starred Martin Freeman and Billy Bob Thornton, while the second season was set in the 1970s and starred Hacks’ Jean Smart and Moonfall‘s Patrick Wilson. The second season is also where Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met – they are now a couple with two children and have both been Oscar-nominated for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

The third season moved almost back to the present day and starred Carrie Coon and David Thewlis. The third season is where Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead met, who are also now a couple with a child. The fourth season was set in the 1950s and starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Jack Huston.

FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said; “Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.”

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM. “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

