Eragon series coming to Disney Plus with author Christopher Paolini

Good news, fantasy lovers! According to Variety, Disney Plus is in the early stages of development for a new live-action Eragon TV series – based on the beloved novels by Christopher Paolini.

The publication reports that the upcoming show will follow the first book in Paolini’s Inheritance series, which famously introduces the dragon rider Eragon, as well as his winged partner Saphira as they begin their adventure to stop the tyrannical king Galbatorix. Paolini is reportedly scheduled to serve as a co-writer for the show, with Bert Salke on board as the executive producer under his Co-Lab 21 banner.

Many literary fans will know that this isn’t the first time Eragon has been adapted. In 2006, 20th Century Fox released a fantasy movie, with plans to turn the IP into a cinematic franchise. However, following poor critical reception and a lower-than-expected box-office return, those plans were cancelled, and Eragon’s Hollywood fate was left in limbo. That is until Disney acquired the rights to Fox in 2019, and has now decided that it is time for Eragon to get the redemption shot that it wholly deserves.

The company’s decision may have come about, also due to the actions of Paolini’s fans. In 2021, an online campaign went viral with #EragonRemake trending worldwide.

While Disney has not confirmed that its series was prompted by social media or people’s demands that it revisit Eragon, the online attention couldn’t have hurt. The Inheritance author also thanked his followers for being “the best fans” following Variety’s article breaking the news of the upcoming show.

Hearing that Paolini will be directly involved in the upcoming series is a great sign, as, unlike its 2006 predecessor, Disney’s adaptation will get the approval and guidance straight from the original stories’ creator.

Uhhh … 😎 (Y’all are the best fans.) https://t.co/V1CLyePzw4 — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) July 25, 2022

Currently, there is no release date for the Disney Plus Eragon series. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more. In the meantime, if you are after more redemption stories, here is our guide to the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series.