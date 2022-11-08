Enola Holmes: why did Enola’s mother leave her?

Why did Enola’s mother leave? Enola Holmes 2 has finally hit Netflix, and a lot of fans are wondering whatever happened to Enola’s (Millie Bobby Brown) mum, Eudoria. Eudoria (Helen Bonham Carter) was introduced in the first detective movie as a loving and supporting mother who gave her daughter a first-rate education.

On Enola’s 16th birthday, however, Eudoria disappeared, leaving her little girl all alone. Well, almost all alone, she had her big brothers Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) to look after her, although it’s more like she’s looking after them, to be honest. But what did happen to Enola’s mum?

Why did Enola’s mum leave her?

Eudoria left her daughter because she wanted to make the world a better place for women everywhere and believed that Enola was old and wise enough to look after herself. We learn as much at the end of the first Enola Holmes movie when Eudoria briefly checks in on her little girl to make sure she’s OK after her first big case.

We get a better idea of what specifically Eudoria’s up to in the sequel. During the events of the Netflix movie, Sherlock has Eudoria break Enola out of prison with the help of her friend Edith. It seems that Eudoria has taken on an active role in a proto-feminist/suffragette movement that’s working to make the world a fairer place for women.

