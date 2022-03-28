Encanto wins Best Animated Movie at the 2022 Oscars

Encanto has won the Best Animated Movie Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards. The Disney movie over the other animated movies, which included, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family, a clan with an incredible gift. Each and every member of this clan is gifted with a magical power bestowed on them by their enchanted Casita. When the 15-year-old Mirabel – who was denied a magical power for unknown reasons – spots cracks forming in the foundations of the house, she goes on an adventure that proves you don’t need magic to be remarkable.

While Encanto was warmly received by critics, it opened to a relatively lukewarm box office in 2021. It exploded in popularity when it hit Disney Plus around Christmas time. The film’s soundtrack went viral thanks to TikTok and with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ and ‘Surface Pressure’ both topping the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart for multiple weeks.

There have been two attempts made to attract more general film fans to the Oscars this year after the last ceremony was watched by exactly three people (Editor: Maybe a few more? Like four?) Both, however, have backfired spectacularly.

The inclusion of a Fan Favourite category was surprisingly divisive. This new award which is voted for by members of the public, was intended to increase general interest in the awards show who may not have seen the film’s more prestigious nominees.

While not a bad idea, in theory, it’s opened the Academy up to criticism, with some suggesting it’s a popularity competition that will allow richer studios able to buy recognition.

The other change is an attempt to cut down the ceremony’s run time by presenting eight awards related to ”below the line’ achievements ahead of the live show. This has caused widespread outrage amongst those who believe the Academy is neglecting the less glamorous side of filmmaking.

