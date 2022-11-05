Buddy the Elf teams up with supermarket chain for Christmas advert

One of the most iconic Christmas movie characters of all time has returned for a new Christmas advert. Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, is the lead character in everyone’s favourite Christmas comedy movie Elf.

The movie is almost two decades old, and in that time its reputation as a premiere movie for the festive winter season has only grown. Ferrell gives a hilarious, and in moments moving, performance as the over-sized over-eager elf who just loves Christmas, and has cemented himself in the pantheon of the great Christmas movie characters.

Now, he’s back in the red and green suit thanks to a Christmas advertising campaign from UK supermarket chain Asda. Asda has released an advert which shows footage from Elf, integrated with footage from real-life Asda stores. In the advert, Buddy the Elf can be seen causing chaos on the shop floor, in what appears to be his first shift. Check it out below:

It’s a fun reminder that Elf still stands as one of the all time classic kids movies that can be enjoyed by all audiences, and Ferrell’s performance translates surprisingly well even imposed onto the context of a British supermarket chain.

Still, if the advert has succeeded in getting you into the festive mood, there’s no subsisted for actually sitting down, with a mice pie, and watching the movie Elf. Who could say no to that?

