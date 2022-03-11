Edward Scissorhands house is now up for sale

The iconic house from 1990 gothic horror movie Edward Scissorhands can now be yours for just $699,900. The property’s current owners have decided to list the house, which is located in Tampa Bay, in the state of Florida, for sale.

According to the New York Post, the current owners of the house turned it into a free museum dedicated to the monster movie. The home is now kitted out with items like an original copy of the script, an autographed photo of Tim Burton, and a vast range of Edward Scissorhands-related memorabilia like dolls and portraits.

“This is it,” the property description reads. “One of a kind Scissorland shrine! Be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property!” The description adds that this listing “offers a rare opportunity to live on a nostalgic movie set,” and urges potential buyers to not “miss the chance to own such a fun and interesting, one of a kind home that comes with ALL the priceless collection of memorabilia from the movie!”

According to the New York Post, the house’s current owners, Joey and Sharon Licalzi, bought the property for $230,000 in September 2020.

The couple has since dedicated the past year and a half to restoring the house to a similar likeness to how it was in the original scary movie. “Every penny went into the house,” Joey said. “Every penny we get.”

If you want to see the house in action, you can watch Edward Scissorhands on streaming service Disney Plus.