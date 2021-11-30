Dwayne Johnson is now officially the People’s Champion

Dwayne Johnson will be receiving the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will take place on December 7. Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate and gratefully accept the award.

The award was established in 2018 and the previous recipients are Bryan Stevenson (the lawyer depicted by Michael B Jordan in Just Mercy), popstar Pink and producer-director Tyler Perry. “Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, EVP, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

She continued; “During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for ‘The People’s Champion’ award this year.” Johnson has stated many times during the pandemic that he takes the responsibility of entertaining families during this time very seriously. He has released the family-friendly Jungle Cruise and more adult-orientated Red Notice within the last year.

In an Instagram post, Johnson said; “Humbled and moved to receive the PEOPLE’S CHAMP AWARD from you, THE PEOPLE. I’ve been gratefully nominated 15 times for People’s Choice awards throughout my career – I can say this is the most special because of what it actually represents, which is an idea that will always be much bigger than me – taking care of people. Love you guys and this award will be TRULY my honor to accept. On behalf of you!”

Johnson went viral a couple of days ago for gifting a new truck to Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran and personal trainer who takes care of his mother and volunteers to help women who have been affected by domestic violence.

