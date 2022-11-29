Dwayne Johnson pays back store he shoplifted from as a teen

Dwayne Johnson has revisited a corner store that he used to shoplift Snickers bars from in Hawaii, and bought out their entire supply of Snickers, to repay them

Dwayne Johnson has been exorcising demons from his past, when he used to get in trouble with the law as a teenager. He has posted a video to his Instagram, in which he revisited a 7-11 store in Hawaii that he used to shoplift Snickers bars from. He bought every Snickers bar they had, in an effort to repay them and clear his slate.

Johnson says (in the caption posted with the video); “I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades. We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized Snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 years old, on my way to the gym.”

Johnson continued; “The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me. I’ve exorcised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left). So, I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11…I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

According to Yahoo, Johnson has said previously: “When I was 14 we were evicted and forced to leave the state of Hawaii. And it wound up being the greatest blessing in disguise because at that time, I was getting in a lot of trouble. At that time, I already had multiple arrests under my belt from doing a lot of things that I shouldn’t have been doing. And I’m lucky. I’m really lucky that I didn’t wind up in prison, and certainly I was on that track if I had stayed there in Hawaii.”

Johnson became a star firstly of wrestling – following in his father’s footsteps – and then of Hollywood. In the last decade especially, his stardom has soared as he has churned out many family-friendly blockbusters such as Moana, Jumanji, and Rampage.

