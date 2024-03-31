Timothée Chalamet had a secret YouTube business where he modded Xbox controllers

Timothée Chalamet is probably best known these days for his star turn as Paul Atreides, the saviour of the Dune universe, but before he was a megastar, it seems he flirted with another career. Chalamet wanted to be a YouTuber, and he had a whole business model planned.

The revelation comes after Vice’s Motherboard did an incredible deep dive into the YouTube channel ModdedController360. For years there has been a theory amongst Chalamet’s fans that The French Dispatch star secretly ran this channel – which featured and sold modded Xbox 360 controllers.

What evidence did fans have that Chalamet ran this channel? Well, eagle-eyed Chalamaniacs spotted that the actor had liked one of ModdedController360’s videos. This got people wondering why one of the most famous people in the world would like a video from an inactive YouTube channel with a modest following. Further investigations noted the faceless owner of ModdedController360 had a scar on his ring finger like Chalamet. In their desperation to get to the truth of the matter, people even pulled up an old 2009 episode of Law and Order that Chalamet starred in and compared his voice in the TV series to ModdedController360’s voice. Their final conclusion, Chalamet ran the channel.

Of course, they would have gotten to the bottom of this perplexing mystery a lot sooner if they’d just asked him about it. In a recent interview with YouTuber Nate Hill, Chalamet casually let slip that yes he did indeed run ModdedController360.

“I actually had a YouTube channel people found. It’s [ModdedController360], I used to paint mod controllers,” he explained. “I did three. I’d spray paint them, open them up and paint them, and charge people $10. I made thirty bucks [laughs].”

Chalamet's probably a little busy for gaming these days.