Dune 2 has completed filming

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has wrapped filming, according to star Timothée Chalamet, via his Instagram. Filming began in July, so it’s been a lengthy five month shoot for the science fiction movie in Europe and the Middle East – including Budapest, Jordan, UAE, and Italy. The highly anticipated sequel is set for release on November 3, 2023.

The first Dune was a critical and commercial hit when it was released in 2021. It made $400 million at the box office, despite also being available on HBO Max at the same time. It also won six Oscars, including cinematography and special effects.

The cast for Part Two has had some exciting new additions, including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken. The official synopsis is; “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The returning cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista. Unfortunately, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa won’t be back.

In addition to the sequel, television series Dune: The Sisterhood is also in development. Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Mark Strong are leading the cast. Watson and Henderson play the Harkonnen Sisters and the series follows them as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. Paul’s mother Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) is a devoted member of this sect, and she tries to teach Paul their skills including ‘the voice.’

