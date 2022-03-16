Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT are now on Crunchyroll

If you love martial artists screaming at each other, dramatic transformations, and debating power levels, then we’ve got some good news for you. Dragon Ball and its sequel anime series, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT, are now all available on Crunchyroll to watch in the US.

“We’re powering up even more,” the company announced on Twitter. “The Dragon Ball Z English dub, plus the English sub and dub of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT, comes to Crunchyroll today!” Previously Crunchyroll only had access to Dragon Ball Super, but that all changed when its parent company AT&T bought Funimation from Sony.

AT&T has slowly been fusing the two (not using the fusion dance) anime streaming sites since the acquisition, with properties slowly leaving Funimation and added to Crunchyroll. Now Dragon Ball has a new home, although it’s not all good news. The Dragon Ball movies haven’t been added to the streaming service yet. Who knows, though, if you gather up the Dragon Balls and make a wish, maybe they’ll arrive soon?

Dragon Ball tells the story of Goku, a young martial artist on an adventure to collect the titular mystical balls that legend says can grant any wish. Along the way, he makes friends, enemies, and trains to be the strongest fighter in the land.

Things get a bit weirder in the sequel Dragon Ball Z when it’s revealed Goku is from an alien warrior race known as the Saiyans, and the series takes a turn from comedy and adventure to a straight battle series. Finally, we have GT, which might not be canon anymore but is worth a watch if you’re curious?

