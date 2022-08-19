Warning Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spoilers ahead! Dragon Ball Super has gotten quite the reputation for bringing back some of the most fearsome Dragon Ball Z characters. Most notably, in the anime series, we saw Frieza return more powerful than ever before, while the manga brough Good Buu back into the limelight.

The revival of these old foes (we know Buu’s a good guy these days) had a lot of fans wondering whether the best Dragon Ball Z villain (Editor: In your opinion), Cell, might return in one form or another. The bio-android remains incredibly popular despite having been dead for decades, and there were plenty of teases that the new anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero would bring him back.

So does Cell return in the action movie? Are you sure you want to know? OK, no more warnings. Yes, Cell does make an appearance. Well, sort of. But how did the deadly insectoid villain come back to life? Well, don’t worry. This is how Cell returned in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

How does Cell return in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?

First of all, it’s worth pointing out that this new Cell isn’t the one who arranged the Cell Games and got atomised by Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. No, this new bio-android just happens to look like the mechanical menace and is, in fact, according to the Dragon Ball wiki, he’s called Cell Max.

Cell Max was created by Dr Hedo for the Red Ribbon Army on the orders of Magenta, the son of Commander Red, using the original Cell’s blueprints. This monstrous creature was supposed to be an improvement on Dr Gero’s design, but things didn’t go to plan.

Magenta ignored Dr Hedo’s warnings and released Cell Max early after the Gammas were destroyed. While Cell Max was incredibly powerful, even stronger than Super Perfect Cell, it was completely uncontrollable, resulting in Cell Max rampaging until Gohan and Piccolo killed it.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in cinemas now.