Who petrified humanity in Dr Stone? This article contains spoilers for Dr Stone as seen in the manga. Dr Stone is an anime series based on the manga of the same name from Riichiro Inagaki. It follows the story of a scientist who aims to recreate human civilization after humanity was petrified for close to four millennia.

Now, we’re in the third season of one of the best anime series and our best anime characters have been on adventures, had epic battles, and learnt a lot about how they get there, exactly. But, there are still plenty of mysteries. The biggest of these is, of course, who petrified humanity in Dr Stone?

Who petrified humanity in Dr Stone?

Why-man is behind the petrification of humanity. Determining the exact nature of Why-man, which emits WHY signals as discovered by the Kingdom of Science, is a major goal within the Source of the Petrification Saga. Why-man itself is made up of Medusa petrification devices.

As disclosed in the manga, Why-man petrified humanity in an attempt to preserve life, rather than destroy it. The anime has now moved onto adapting the Age of Exploration arc from the Source of the Petrification Saga in Dr Stone season 3. This sees Kingdom of Science and the Empire of Might joining forces to figure out the truth behind the petrification.

We don’t yet know if the anime will follow the manga story precisely, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it.

