Dog Soldiers getting a 4K release in June

Neil Marshall’s cult werewolf film Dog Soldiers is getting a 4K Ultra HD release for its 20th anniversary. From Scream Factory, the collector’s edition will come packed with special features. The monster movie is set for release on June 14, 2022.

While Marshall hasn’t had much critical success with his last two movies (one of which was the ill-advised Hellboy reboot), both Dog Soldiers (2002) and The Descent (2005) are now considered horror classics. Starring Sean Pertwee, Kevin McKidd and Liam Cunningham, Dog Soldiers is about a group of soldiers in the Scottish Highlands who are attacked by a pack of werewolves. It is known for its gnarly gory scenes, creature design and use of practical effects.

The 2000s were a golden era for British horror, with The Hole (2001), 28 Days Later (2002), Creep (2004), Shaun of the Dead (2004), 28 Weeks Later (2007) and Eden Lake (2008) – as well as Marshall’s two brilliant films. The new release includes an audio commentary by Marshall, and a “making of” feature with extensive interviews.

You can find full information, and get a look at the gnarly new artwork, on Scream Factory’s website.

Some of the special features on the new Scream Factory release include;

4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative – Approved By Director Neil Marshall And Cinematographer Sam McCurdy

Audio Commentary With Director Neil Marshall

Werewolves Vs. Soldiers – A Look At The Making Of Dog Soldiers Featuring Interviews with the Director, Actors, and Special Effects Artists

A Cottage In The Woods – A Look At The Production Design With Production Designer Simon Bowles

Two Still Galleries – Photos From The Film And Rare Photos From Production Designer Simon Bowles And Special Effects Artist Dave Bonneywell’s Archives

If you’re a fan of all things creepy, unsettling, bloody and gory, check out our guide to the best Netflix horror movies, and the best horror movies of 2021.