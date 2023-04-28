A sequel to one of the best comedy movies of the 2000s is in the works

It’s time, once again, to Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and… Dodge because a sequel to 2004’s Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is in the works, with Vince Vaughn set to return. The script is being written by Jordan VanDina, with no director yet attached. The 2000s produced some of the best comedy movies of all time, with Dodgeball actors Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller being key members of the ‘Frat Pack.’

This golden age of comedy produced the likes of Anchorman, Team America, Napoleon Dynamite, Superbad, Walk Hard, Tropic Thunder, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Step Brothers. Judd Apatow was also a key person at the centre of the club, with films such as The 40 Year Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

Many of the Frat Pack comedies did well at the box office, and Dodgeball was no exception – bringing in nearly $170 million on a $20 million budget. All that’s known about the sequel, in terms of plot, is that it will continue the story of Vaughn’s prize-winning gym owner. Serving as the basis for VanDina’s script is an idea from Vaughn, according to Deadline.

Since starring in Dodgeball, Vaughn has remained mostly in the comedy genre, with the likes of Be Cool, Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up, Couples Retreat, and Delivery Man. He segued more recently to thriller movies Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Dragged Across Concrete, and horror movie Freaky.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Dodgeball in 2004, made comedy movie We’re the Millers before pivoting exclusively to Dwayne Johnson movies. He directed Central Intelligence (2016), Skyscraper (2018), and Red Notice (2021).

Check out our guide to the best 2000s movies.