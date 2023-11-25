When is the next Doctor Who special? Release date and time explained

When is the next episode of Doctor Who? With the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, we’re already clamoring for more adventure.

‘The Star Beast’ has ushered in a whole new era of Doctor Who, and The Doctor and Donna are reunited. But when is the next episode of Doctor Who coming out, and what time can we expect the best sci-fi series‘ new adventure to drop?

Doctor Who’s next episode release date and time

The next Doctor Who special, titled ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ will air on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at will be available on Disney Plus on 13:30 ET, and 10:00 PT. In the UK, the episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer simultaneously at 18:30 GMT.

The final of the three specials, ‘The Giggle’, will then air in the same time slot a week later, on Saturday, December 9. A Christmas special episode will then see Ncuti Gatwa take over the role from Tennant, prior to the release of his first full season with Doctor Who season 14 in early 2024.

What to expect from the next episode of Doctor Who

Based on the trailers for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, it’s hard to know for certain what the plot of the next episode will focus on, though we know it’s going to follow the 14th Doctor and Donna on their next adventure after Donna’s spilled coffee sent the TARDIS back into time and space.

Speaking with SFX magazine, returning showrunner Russell T Davies also gave a cryptic hint as to what’s to expect from ‘Wild Blue Yonder’. “Weird. It’s weird. That’ll do. The most astonishing barricade you’ll ever see.” So, make of that what you will.

For more Doctor Who magic, read our The Star Beast review and check out our ranking of the Doctor Who companions. You can also see what else is new on Disney Plus this month, for another dose of adventure.