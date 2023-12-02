When is the final Doctor Who special? Release date and time explained

Doctor Who's next episode is set to conclude the 60th anniversary celebrations. But what is 'The Giggle's release date in the US and UK?

David Tennant as The Doctor: next episode release date and time
James Osborne's Avatar

Published:

Doctor Who 

When is the next episode of Doctor Who? Somehow, we’re now nearly at the end of the 60th anniversary specials already, after what felt like a lifetime of buildup.

After Doctor Who‘s return with ‘The Star Beast’ and ‘Wild Blue Yonder’, ‘The Giggle’ is next and The Doctor will have to confront one of his deadliest challenges yet. But when is the next episode of Doctor Who coming out, and what time can we expect the upcoming adventure to land on screens?

Doctor Who’s next episode release date and time

The final Doctor Who special, titled ‘The Giggle’ will air on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at will be available on Disney Plus on 13:30 ET, and 10:30 PT.

In the UK, the episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer simultaneously at 18:30 GMT on the same date.

This will be the the final of the three specials, however, Doctor Who will return again soon after. A Christmas special episode will herald the start of Ncuti Gatwa’s era as The Doctor, taking over from Tennant. Then, Doctor Who season 14 will air in early 2024, and begin Gatwa’s first full season.

YouTube Thumbnail

What to expect from the next episode of Doctor Who

As the end of the 60th anniversary celebrations, ‘The Giggle’ will most likely explain why the 14th Doctor once again assumed the face of the 10th Doctor, as well as bringing him face to face with Neil Patrick Harris’ villain The Celestial Toymaker.

From the trailers, we know that The Celestial Toymaker will confront The Doctor to enact revenge. So, expect plenty of danger, thrills, and another regeneration too.

For more Doctor Who magic, read our The Star Beast review and check out our ranking of the Doctor Who companions. Or, see who we think was The Meep’s boss.

After graduating from the University of York with a degree in archaeology (inspired by Captain Picard), James worked with the news team at Screen Rant while contributing features to Vulture, The AV Club, Digital Spy, FANDOM, and the official Star Trek website. Now, he writes about all things sci-fi and fantasy at The Digital Fix with an 'Enterprise-D ambiance' playlist on loop. He's a seasoned expert on all things Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Yellowstone, and is more than willing to share his hot takes on TNG which he believes is the greatest series ever made.