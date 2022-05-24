New Doctor Who star calls acting with David Tennant “surreal”

Yasmin Finney has gone from Heartstopper to Doctor Who, and she could not be more excited. Finney has been cast as the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor, and the 60 anniversary celebrations also see the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate. The special episodes are currently filming in London.

Finney is only eighteen years old, so Tennant would have been her first Doctor. Euros Lyn was a director on nine episodes of Doctor Who during Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s run, including Tennant’s last episodes as the Doctor. And Lyn also happened to direct every episode of Heartstopper.

Finney admits that Lyn may have had a hand in her being cast as Rose (a name which is surely no coincidence). The Guardian reports that; “Lyn did recommend her to (the Doctor Who) producers who were “looking for a trans girl”. But she doubts Lyn knew the precise nature of the project under discussion.” As far as working with Tennant and Tate goes, Finney is finding it “a bit surreal to be acting with them. It’s insane and I’m learning so much.”

Finney fully appreciates the significance of working with Russell T Davies, who has been fundamental in bringing groundbreaking LGBTQ+ stories to British television screens. His work includes 1999’s Queer as Folk, 2015’s Cucumber and Banana, and 2021’s It’s a Sin. “I am in awe of the fact that I’ve been seen by such a legend,” says Finney.

In fact, Finney’s only source of stress has been whether the Heartstopper fans and Whovians would come to blows; “I was worried about having two huge fanbases following me and whether they’d get along. But I think it’s going pretty well so far!”

Finney is going to be busy for the foreseeable future, because Heartstopper has been renewed for two more seasons. While we wait for more updates on the Doctor Who 60th anniversary, check out our guide to the best sci-fi series.