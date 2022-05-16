Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney joins Doctor Who as Rose

The shocking and surprising Doctor Who announcements are coming thick and fast ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023. First, we learned that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the Doctor. Then came the news that both David Tennant and Catherine Tate would be returning. And now, we’ve heard that Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle in Heartstopper, has been cast as Rose. Yes, you heard that right.

Showrunner Russell T Davies says; “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose (after Billie Piper)? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

Finney says; “If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Rose was a beloved fan-favourite character in Doctor Who, and many consider Piper’s run of episodes with Tennant between 2005-2006 as the heyday of the revival period. She famously had a heartbreaking finale with the Doctor at the end of their season together.

It’s hard to imagine someone else in the role of Rose. Will the new Doctor recognise her? Where will this storyline go? One thing we do know though, is that the BBC and Davies obviously sought out young, fresh faces for the next season of Doctor Who. Plucking cast-members from two hit Netflix teen shows – Sex Education and Heartstopper – definitely gives us a clue as to where things are going. Exciting times indeed.

