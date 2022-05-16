Doctor Who bringing back David Tennant and Catherine Tate

They last graced the TARDIS in 2010, but David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to the world of Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary special in 2023. It has long been rumoured that there were big plans for a crossover of various Doctors for the sci-fi series‘ massive milestone, and fans are naturally delighted that such a popular Doctor will show his face again.

Tennant played The Doctor between 2005 and 2010, and proved to be one of the most beloved iterations of the character in the long history of the BBC TV series. His companion in the series, Donna Noble, will also be back for more time travelling fun, as Catherine Tate is confirmed to reprise her role for the multi-Doctor event.

We recently learned that Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa will take over the iconic role as The Doctor once Jodie Whittaker’s run is complete. The introduction of the Fourteenth Doctor will be a huge moment for the franchise, and Who fans are now looking like they’ll get an absolute feast of exciting content for the anniversary in 2023.

Russell T. Davies, who will take over showrunner duties from the departing Chris Chibnall, who is also leaving the show along with the current Doctor, Whittaker. Davies will return to the franchise in 2023, just in time for the special anniversary celebrations.

Clearly, Davies is pulling out all the stops to make his return a triumphant one. Between the very popular choice to cast Gatwa as the new Doctor, and now bringing back fan-favourites Tennant and Tate, he looks to be working his magic already.

“They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback,” Davies teased when speaking to DoctorWhoTV.com. “The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

It remains to be seen exactly how these characters will play into the storyline for the anniversary special, but it’s a very exciting development for sure.