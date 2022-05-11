New Doctor Who star thanks previous actors for warm welcome

In case you hadn’t heard, Ncuti Gatwa is the latest actor chosen to lead sci-fi series Doctor Who. He’s been greeted with waves of support and adulation since the announcement, including from previous stars of the TV series. Gatwa has thanked everyone for the reception in a lovely response.

“Sylvester McCoy, thank you, thank you, thank you, for your beautiful message, it means the absolute world,” Gatwa says, in a clip posted to Instagram. “Especially coming from a fellow Scot!” He goes on to state he’s looking forward to facing, and defeating, all the classic Doctor Who villains in due time.

“The strength from you, and all the other Doctors, has just filled me with the strength that I will be able to do that,” he continues. “Thank you so much for welcoming me into the family, it means the world.” Gatwa will be the next Doctor after Jodie Whittaker’s exit later this year, and his tenure is an exciting one, as he’ll serve under Russel T Davies, who’s making his return to the show.

The reveal of Gatwa as the next Doctor came somewhat unceremoniously, just ahead of this year’s BAFTA TV awards. Normally there’s quite a bit of ceremony around the whole affair, but instead BBC has let social media create the buzz, and create the buzz it did.

As Gatwa points out, McCoy posted a video message for the new Doctor, sharing his warm regards for the fourteenth performer to take on the role (on TV at least, don’t at us). “You are very welcome, and we’ll be delighted to take on the Daleks, the Cybermen, the Weeping Angels,” McCoy says, “and the critics!”

“Thank you so much for welcoming me into the family.” Ncuti Gatwa sends a thank you message to Sylvester McCoy and the other Doctors for their support 💙 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/UiCLbXL6sT — Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) May 11, 2022

Whittaker’s last hurrah will air in October 2022, at which point we’ll see her regenerate into Gatwa, and the new era will begin.