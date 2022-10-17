Jodie Whittaker has one piece of advice for new Doctor Who actor

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the hit sci-fi series, Doctor Who, has offered some solid advice for her upcoming replacement as the beloved time lord maestro, Jodie Whittaker.

After four years as the Doctor, Whittaker announced that she was departing from the hit BBC TV series. And in May 2022, it was revealed that Gatwa would be signed onto the show as the 14th Doctor in her place – making his big debut as the character’s next form in 2023. During a Q &A event, reported by GamesRadar, Whittaker gave the future Doctor this one piece of advice: own it.

“It’s yours for the taking,” she said. “I’m certainly not giving that phenomenal actor any advice! He doesn’t need it from me: It’s yours to own, and you’ve earned it.” Whittaker’s words are solid advice as each Doctor has had their own flavour and slightly different personalities over the years. From Matt Smith, to peter Capaldi, every Doctor is unique.

We are curious to see what Gatwa does with the role come to his outing as the character. Whatever decisions he makes will most likely be impressive as Gatwa is a star firmly on a massive upward trajectory. Having made a splash in the comedy series Sex Education and with his upcoming role in the 2023 movie Barbie, he seems like an unstoppable force presently.

Besides the new Doctor, fans of the series can look forward to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in 2023 – which will celebrate the big occasion with David Tennant, the tenth Doctor and his one-time companion Donna (Catherine Tate) coming back to our small screens for an all-new adventure.

