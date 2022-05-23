Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness DVD release date revealed

With the Sorcerer Sumpreme’s latest outing proving to be another fantastic addition to the MCU, many fans are eagerly awaiting the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness DVD release date. After all, it’s so much easier to appreciate its intricacies when you have the added luxury of being able to pause if you need to pee.

Unfortunately, however, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness DVD release date remains unknown at this time. But all is not lost – we can step into the astral plane of movie expertise where everything becomes clear, and based on the unfathomable things we see there, we can make an informed decision about when the movie might be coming to DVD.

It seems likely that that we can expect the DVD release some time around August 26th of this year. How did we arrive at this date? Well, that’s sixteen weeks and four days after the film’s initial release, which is how long it took the 2016 Doctor Strange movie to receive a home media release. It may be a bit faster or a bit slower than that, but it’s a useful yardstick for us.

Do check back to this page in future, because we’ll be updating it as soon as information about the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness DVD release date is known. Once we’ve got the details, we’ll give you an overview of all the different versions, such as the Blu-ray and standard DVD releases.

In the meantime, maybe you could go back and watch the 1978 Dr. Strange film? In this movie, you get to see Peter Hooten playing the titular doctor who, in this version, is a psychiatrist, rather than a surgeon. Who knows? Maybe he’ll pop up in a future MCU film, and wouldn’t it be nice to be familiar with his portrayal before then? Anything is possible.

