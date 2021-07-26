Doctor Strange and The Night Comes For Us directors teasing new movie

Scott Derrickson, who directed Doctor Strange for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is working something new and secretive. Whatever it is, he appears to be collaborating with action movie director Timo Tjahjanto.

On July 23, Derrickson tweeted out the frontpage of a script with him, frequent partner C. Robert Cargill, and Tjahjanto. The title is partially blurred out, but it reds ‘The H[emoji]r’. Tjahjanto retweeted the image, with the caption, “Honored to be writing together along with the masters of the craft and yeah, it’s a crazy one.” No other details are given, allowing the internet spin out on wild theories and possibilities. We won’t speculate, but there’s great pedigree here for a horror movie or thriller movie that could be rather good.

Tjahjanto has been making moves in Hollywood since his Indonesian martial-arts film The Night Comes For Us debuted on Netflix in 2018. Starring Iko Uwais, of The Raid fame, and Joe Taslim, the picture follows a gang enforcer who attempts to quit organised crime, and the wave of brutality that follows from those in charge. Following the movie’s success, Tjahjanto has signed on to direct an English-language remake of zombie movie Train to Busan.

Though Derrickson and Cargill vacated the director’s chair and screenplay duties for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in early 2020, neither has been short on work. The pair are working on a neew sequel to fantasy movie Labyrinth, and an adaptation of Joe Hill’s The Black Phone, due next year.

