Pinocchio trailer brings classic Disney movie to life with Tom Hanks

Pinocchio is next up to become a live-action Disney movie, and we have the first trailer. The adventure movie, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, brings the classic tale to life, just like the eponymous puppet.

In this first footage, we see less of our protagonists, and more of the side characters, like Jiminy Cricket and ‘Honest’ John Worthington Foulfellow (spoilers: not so honest). If you don’t know the full story of the Disney movie, after making Pinocchio, Geppetto goes to bed one night wishing the wooden lad could be real. Luckily for him, magic is alive and well, and Pinocchio springs to life. They live together happily, until wee hero is led astray by the allure of touring life (he’s trapped by a circus).

What follows is a bewildering journey by Geppetto to save his son. There’s a place called Pleasure Island, and a giant whale called Monstro. The original animated movie is a bona fide Disney classic, and going by this trailer, Robert Zemeckis has managed to capture that same magic.

The footage was released to announce Disney Plus Day on September 8. You can watch the Pinocchio trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.”

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is ‘Honest’ John; Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.”

Pinocchio will be available on Disney Plus September 8.