Pinocchio remake is now streaming on Disney Plus

What do you do when your father won’t let you leave to be on your own, despite you telling him, very clearly, that you have the whole world to see? Well, if you’re a fan of live-action Disney movie remakes, you can just stream the new Pinocchio movie on Disney Plus.

While this version of the Disney movie doesn’t, unfortunately, have the vocal talents of Pauly Shore, it does have Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto, and by all accounts, seems to pretty faithfully follow the plot of the original animated movie.

“I think it is faithful to the 1940s edition but it also has, like, some new things, exciting things and some new, maybe new songs, maybe some new characters,” Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the voice actor behind the new Pinocchio, teased during a red carpet interview. “I don’t want to spoil anything but I’m telling you there are some cool new features.”

He continued, “I think it’s so cool to be part of it. It’s great that it’s on Disney Plus because I feel like more families will get to see it around the world and people who aren’t ready to go back to the cinema can still watch it with their families and it’s very accessible.”

Joining Ainsworth and Hanks are a star-studded cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, and Luke Evans as the Coachman. To watch Pinocchio on Disney Plus, fans will need a subscription to the streaming service. Both US and UK fans have a choice of a monthly subscription for £7.99 ( $7.99 in the US), or an annual subscription for £79.90 ($79.99 in the US).

But is it worth watching? Our editor, Tom Percival, thinks not — but if you want to make your mind up for yourself, skidee skidee over to Disney Plus to watch the family movie now.