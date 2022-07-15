Lilo and Stitch live-action remake being made by Dean Fleischer Camp

Following the news of its upcoming remakes of The Little Mermaid and Pinocchio, Disney is already looking towards its next shot at its ever-growing portfolio of live-action movies. According to Deadline, director Dean Fleischer Camp has signed on to helm a new live-action version of the classic sci-fi animated movie Lilo and Stitch.

An adaptation of the 2002 family movie of the same name, Lilo and Stitch tells the charming story of two outcasts coming together and forming a new family. Granted, one of those individuals may be a deadly blue alien, but hey, extra-terrestrials or not, Lilo and Stitch is still a timeless and touching adventure.

Upon its initial release, the original animation grossed over $273 million worldwide, was nominated for an Academy Award, and spawned a franchise complete with sequels and three TV series. So, needless to say, considering the mass success and fanbase tied to the 2000s movie, it is easy to understand why Disney is keen to revisit the film two decades later in 2022.

The upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch marks Fleischer Camp’s first live-action feature at a major studio. Previously the director received acclaim with his A24 project Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – which currently holds an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joining Fleischer Camp on the crew of Lilo and Stitch are Dan Lin (The Haunted Mansion) and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin), serving as producers. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright (Tsuru) is reportedly in negotiations to pen the flick’s script, and Ryan Halprin (The Lego Batman Movie) is on board as an executive producer.

There is no current release date for Lilo and Stitch. However, we will be sure to keep you posted as new developments filter in. In the meantime, here is our list of the best Disney movies of all time.