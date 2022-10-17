Jamie Lee Curtis has written to Disney about Freaky Friday 2

It’s no exaggeration to say that the 2003 Disney movie Freaky Friday was a cultural reset. Although the 2000s movie was a remake of a previous version of the same film, it has gone down in history as the most memorable adaptation, and one of Jamie Lee Curtis’ most iconic roles.

Starring opposite teen movie star Lindsey Lohan — who is having a bit of a renaissance herself with an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie — Curtis played the no-nonsense, straight-laced mother of the rebellious Anna (Lohan), with whom her character had a tumultuous relationship.

Thanks to a twist of fate and a mysterious fortune cookie, Anna and her mum end up switching bodies for the day, leading to a number of memorable scenes as Curtis played an angsty teenager stuck in her mother’s body. Iconic moments include Curtis riding on the back of Chad Michael Murray’s motorcycle, and saving the day with a killer electric guitar solo backstage.

We’d all love nothing more than a second Freaky Friday movie, and it looks like nobody is more keen to make that happen than Curtis, as she revealed during a recent appearance on The View that she even wrote to Disney to try and make it happen.

“I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney… creatively I am wide open,” she said. Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon [Curtis’ on-screen fiance and later husband in the film] in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

She added, “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.

If a Freaky Friday 2 were to actually happen, we can probably expect Lohan to come back too. At a recent event promoting Halloween Ends, Curtis revealed that she and Lohan are still friends, and regularly text to this day. “Anyway, Freaky Friday remake?” she asked. “Absolutely.”