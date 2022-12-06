Frozen director wanted to kill Olaf

Disney‘s Frozen became a phenomenon when it was released in 2013 – making over a billion at the box office, launching a vast range of merchandise and spawning obsessed children who wanted the songs and the movie itself constantly on repeat. The characters of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven are all beloved, but the one who maybe made the biggest impact was Josh Gad’s enchanted snowman Olaf.

But if the director had had her way, Olaf could have been killed off before the movie even got started. When Jennifer Lee, who is now the chief creative officer at Disney, came on board Frozen as co-director, she viewed an early cut of the animated movie and her first note was; “kill the snowman.”

According to Variety, a “sneaky” staff animator had worked out a three-page script treatment with Josh Gad in mind after he impressed filmmakers with a late night TV appearance. Lee found him irresistible, and the rest is Disney history. Gad ended up having great chemistry with Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff, creating the fun trio at the heart of the movie.

Frozen and its 2019 follow up Frozen II were both so beloved and successful, that many fans are asking about a third movie. We would like to see Kristoff’s backstory further explored. Considering how we still don’t know how Sven and Kristoff ended up on their own before meeting the rock trolls, it is high time that Disney gives us some answers.

It was mighty suspicious how well Kristoff seemed to get on with the Northuldran people (in Frozen II), who were also reindeer obsessed. Could Kristoff’s real parents have escaped before Arendelle trapped the tribe? Who knows, but we may be getting some detailed explanation with his character origins in the future.

For now, we don't know if Frozen III will ever happen