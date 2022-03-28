The Full Monty TV series in the works at Disney Plus

Magic Mike walked so The Full Monty can run. The BAFTA-winning ’90s movie followed a group of former steel workers-turned unlikely stripper troupe in Sheffield, England. Now, 25 years later, the original cast is returning to reprise their roles for a new Disney Plus TV series, Variety report.

According to the outlet, filming for this televised continuation of the original comedy movie — which was co-commissioned by both the streaming service and FX — started on Monday 28 March in Sheffield. Simon Beaufoy and Uberto Pasolin, the movie’s original screenwriter and producer, have reunited for the project, which will “follow the original cast as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors and explore how communal effort can still triumph over adversity.”

The series has been created, written and executive produced by Simon Beaufoy, who told Variety, “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, executive producer for the show and head of scripted content at Disney Plus added, “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney Plus to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

Returning cast members include Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape, and Tom Wilkinson.

A release date for the new Full Monty series has not yet been announced, but Variety report that it will be released globally on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, the original Full Monty movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.