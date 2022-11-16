National Treasure Edge of History release date, plot, cast, more

What is the National Treasure: Edge of History release date? We all know and love the classic National Treasure movies, which follow the Gates family, led by Nicolas Cage, as they uncover and preserve lost treasures that are important to the history of America.

The adventure movie franchise produced two films: National Treasure (2004), and National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007), and it’s safe to say the ‘2000s movies became a worldwide phenomenon. While a third National Treasure movie is on the way, albeit after a decade in development hell, fans of National Treasure don’t have to wait until then to get their fix, as at the D23 expo, the trailer for a new TV series, National Treasure: Edge of History, was unveiled.

The Disney Plus series will move away from the Gates family, instead focussing on a new generation of treasure hunters, but a number of the family movies‘ original behind-the-scenes crew are reuniting. Jon Turteltaub, director of the movies, will be executive producing the series, while Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who co-wrote the screenplays of the films, are also coming on board. With the old band getting back together, expectations for the new series are high, so here’s what we know about the National Treasure Edge of History release date.

National Treasure: Edge of History release date

Good news, treasure hunters — you don’t need to search caves and tombs for the TV series‘ release date, because the first two episodes will drop on Disney Plus on December 14, 2022.

The remaining eight episodes will then be released on a weekly basis at 8am UK time and 2am Eastern Time. New episodes will be released in the coveted Wednesday slot, which was most recently held by Star Wars series Andor.

National Treasure: Edge of History trailer

The official trailer for the series dropped on September 10, and heavily featured Harvey Keitel, who is reprising his role as Agent Peter Sadusky. In the trailer, he can be seen speaking to the series’ new protagonist, Jess Morales, as he tells her that everything she knows about her late father was a lie.

As he lets her in on some of the many secrets her father kept from her, which includes his connection to “a treasure of upmost importance,” we see glimpses of some of the action we can expect in the series, which includes ancient caves and perilous circumstances.

NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY PLOT

The official plot synopsis provided by Disney is as follows: “The Disney Plus Original series, National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

For those unaware, DREAMers refer to people who are granted conditional residency in the US subject to certain conditions, such as arriving in the country without documentation as a minor. The name is an acronym for the law which enables this, the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act.

As hinted in the show’s trailer, it is Jess’ deceased father who has a mysterious connection to Pan-American treasure, and while Jess and friends set out to find the treasure, this won’t come without opposition, with Catherine Zeta-Jones playing a villain character who is also after the treasure.

National Treasure: Edge of History cast

Unfortunately, it looks like Nicolas Cage will not be reprising his role as Ben Franklin Gates — but there are a few familiar faces appearing in the series, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprising their roles as Riley Poole and Peter Sadusky respectively. Meanwhile, you can find the rest of the confirmed cast list below.

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky

Antonio Cipriano as Oren Bradley

Zuri Reed as Tasha Rivers

Jake Austin Walker as Liam Sadusky

Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ros

If all this National Treasure talk has got you in the mood for some tomb raiding, we'd gently advise against that — but check out our guide to all the Indiana Jones movies in order to allow yourself to live vicariously, or find out more about the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.