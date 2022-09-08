Disney Plus: your first month for $1.99 (limited-time deal)

If you’ve been meaning to try Disney Plus for a while now, you may be pleased to discover that you can get your first month for just $1.99/£1.99. This deal is only going to be available until Monday, September 19, so make sure you grab this limit time offer while it’s still available.

This deal has been created as part of this year’s Disney Plus Day celebrations and is available to new and returning customers alike. If there are just one or two Disney Plus exclusives that you’ve been meaning to watch for a while, you could squeeze them into your one cheap month and not pay a penny more than $1.99/£1.99.

Disney Plus Day will also see the release of several new shows and movies. The new live action Pinocchio will be making its debut on the platform, along with a brand new Simpsons short. Meanwhile Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to be streamed for the first time, along with many other new pieces of content (and that’s building upon an already comprehensive library).

For those unfamiliar with the library, it has exclusive content from every part of the Disney empire. Big fan of Star Wars? Use this chance to dip your toe into series like The Madelorian or Obi-Wan Kenobi. Love a good Muppet caper? Check out Muppets Now or Muppets Haunted Mansion. Or perhaps you’re a Marvel maniac? Well, then there’s WandaVision, the What If…? anthology series, and countless others.

The Disney Plus exclusives are really just the cherries on the top of this cake. With so many IPs under its belt, Disney’s streaming service is sure to have something for everyone. Animated comedies like The Simpsons or Bob’s Burgers, iconic sci-fi series like X-Files or Firefly, moving Pixar classics like Toy Story and Bug’s Life, all the Disney animated features, from Fantasia to Treasure Planet and beyond, and even unexpected thins like The Walking Dead. Check out our guide on the best Disney Plus movies for an overview of some of the stuff you’ll find on it.

The point is that there is so much on there, no matter what your taste in movies and TV shows, you’ll be able to find something that you enjoy. For just £1.99 for the month, you’ll easily get your money’s worth, especially if you watch daily.

For more Disney content, we have guides on the best Disney movies, and the live action Disney movies ranked – these will give you a further taste of things to look forward to on Disney Plus.