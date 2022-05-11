Dirty Dancing sequel with Jennifer Grey is coming soon

Lionsgate confirmed that a sequel to Dirty Dancing would be going ahead way back in 2020, but now more details are emerging, as well as an idea of when we can expect the follow up to the beloved ’80s movie. Jennifer Grey is returning to the role of Baby after 35 years and filming is expected to begin this year. The filmmakers are eyeing a 2024 release date.

Grey will be executive-producing as well as starring in the new movie. Jonathan Levine, who made rom-com Long Shot starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, is directing. The script has been written by Levine and Elizabeth Chomko, who wrote What They Had starring Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon.

It looks as though Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, which was released in 2004 and starred Romola Garai and Diego Luna, is being overlooked in this scenario. In true Scream (2022) style, the new film will also be called Dirty Dancing. Grey’s co-star in the 1987 romance movie was Patrick Swayze, who sadly passed away in 2009. The filmmakers are in conversations with Swayze’s estate to incorporate the actor’s presence in some way.

The new film will be set in the 1990s, because that is 30-35 years after 1963, when the first movie is set. Levine said in a statement; “While the original Dirty Dancing has always been one of my favourite films, I never imagined I would direct the sequel. Through co-writing it, I fell in love with the characters (new and old), the world of 1990s Catskills, New York, and the music, which will range from songs from the original movie to ’90s hip-hop.”

Levine continued; “I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love.”

Dirty Dancing has been back in the news within the last week because the film (which is set 1963) features one of the main characters seeking an abortion, and being helped by Baby’s father, who is a Jewish doctor.

While we wait for more news on the new Dirty Dancing, check out our guide to the best musicals.